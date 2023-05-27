Sanwo-Olu, deputy declares assets ahead of second term inauguration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat have declared their assets ahead of their inauguration for a second term in office.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akoshile, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the duo had submitted their asset declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday collected the asset declaration form in Abuja and directed all outgoing government officials to declare their assets in adherence to the provision of the country’s constitution.

Sanwo-Olu will be inaugurated for another term of four years on Monday.

The statement read: “In compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy have, by their action, satisfied section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their Assets before they take the oath of office.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now