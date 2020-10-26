Sanwo-Olu dishonest for claiming Lagos needs N1trn to restore destroyed properties —PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is dishonest in his claim that the state needs N1 trillion to restore properties and facilities destroyed in the violence that ensued in the aftermath of the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani made the position of the party known in a statement o Monday, accusing Governor Sanwo-Olu of “dishonesty and extortionate tendency”.

According to him, the act of inflating and over costing governance in the state has now become spread in the Lagos State Government’s commitment to service delivery.

The statement reads in part: “Our accusation is coming on the heels of the declaration by the state governor that the state will need N1 trillion to repair the destruction arising from the #EndSars attacks.

“The governor had recently told governors from the South West and ministers that the amount is projected for reconstruction purposes.

“The Lagos PDP believes that such a bogus and hasty amount can only be claimed by persons in government who are likely to benefit from such proceeds.

“The party particularly raises the alarm that the money as projected is targeted at restituting known infrastructure and businesses of APC leaders and not honestly for all genuine victims per se,” he said.

The party also challenged Sanwo-Olu and the ruling party to make public every kobo and the beneficiaries as envisaged by the governor.

“The trillion naira is bogus and extortionate. We specifically want to know whether the Lekki toll plaza is involved. This plaza should rather be demolished.

“The people will resist any form of approval for levy, over taxation or loan to spend the trillion naira. We put the House of Assembly on the alert to reject any bogus request.”

