Sanwo-Olu dissolves cabinet, sacks aides

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, ordered the dissolution of the state executive cabinet with effect from Friday, the 26th of May, 2023.

The governor also relieved all his aides of their appointment as his first tenure winds down.

The state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola disclosed this in a circular released on Wednesday.

The circular number 046, was titled: “End of Political Office holders-Cabinet/non-cabinet ranks.”

Details coming…

