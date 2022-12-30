Metro
Sanwo-Olu frees 104 inmates in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 104 inmates from various correctional facilities in the state.
The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.
Onigbanjo said the release of the inmates was in line with the governor’s commitment to the decongestion of correctional facilities in the state.
READ ALSO: Bolanle Raheem: Justice will be served speedily – Sanwo-Olu
The statement read: “The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines.
“The council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health, and behavioural conduct of the inmates.
“The exercise was pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1)&(2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
