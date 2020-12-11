Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation after close aide tested positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gone on self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

The undisclosed aide tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this on his Facebook page on Friday, said the governor and other members of the state executive council would be tested for COVID-19 at the state biobank in Lagos Mainland Hospital, Yaba.

He, however, said Sanwo-Olu would remain in isolation until the results of the COVID-19 tests are released by health workers at the medical facility.

This is the fourth time the governor would undergo a COVID-19 test since May when some of his aides tested positive for the virus.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu says Lagos’ low COVID-19 deaths a miracle

Omotoso wrote: “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Thursday).

“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today (Friday) but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene, and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.

“This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions