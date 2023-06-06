News
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos Assembly, as Obasa is reelected Speaker
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, proclaimed the 10th Assembly of the state for the commencement of Legislative duties.
This is just as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa was reelected by his colleagues.
The 40 member Assembly has 38 members from the All Progressives Congress {APC} while Labour Party has two members.
Read also: Gov Sule suspends inauguration of Nasarawa 7th Assembly over insecurity
Proclaiming the 10th Assembly, the governor said: “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...