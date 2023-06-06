Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos Assembly, as Obasa is reelected Speaker

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, proclaimed the 10th Assembly of the state for the commencement of Legislative duties.

This is just as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa was reelected by his colleagues.

The 40 member Assembly has 38 members from the All Progressives Congress {APC} while Labour Party has two members.

Proclaiming the 10th Assembly, the governor said: “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA.”

