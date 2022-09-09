News
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 11 new permanent secretaries, demands commitment to service delivery
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday charged the 11 new permanent secretaries in the state on total commitment to duty.
Sanwo-Olu made the call during the inauguration of the new permanent secretaries at the Lagos House in Ikeja.
The new permanent secretaries are – Mr. Olusegun Osinaike (Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary (PS) District IV), Dr. Olufunke Oyetola (TG/PS District III), Mopileola Oyegbola (Public Service Office), and Arinola Dawodu (Central Internal Audit).
Others are – Mr. Gbolahan Toriola (Ministry of Transport); Ajibola Abidakun (Teaching Service Commission), Mr. Olasupo Aina (Ministry of Home Affairs), and Olufolake Kasunmu (Ministry of Science and Technology).
The rest are – Mr. Michael Sogunle (Ministry of Information and Strategy), Mr. Olumide Sotire (Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure), and Mr. Amodu Obajomo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget).
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu appoints Bamgbose-Martins as new commissioner for physical planning
The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.
He said: “Our administration’s course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken, and I want to believe that this class of 11 permanent secretaries will ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the residents.
“We should ensure we deliver the very best for the greater number of people.
“This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...