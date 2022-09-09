Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 11 new permanent secretaries, demands commitment to service delivery

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday charged the 11 new permanent secretaries in the state on total commitment to duty.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during the inauguration of the new permanent secretaries at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

The new permanent secretaries are – Mr. Olusegun Osinaike (Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary (PS) District IV), Dr. Olufunke Oyetola (TG/PS District III), Mopileola Oyegbola (Public Service Office), and Arinola Dawodu (Central Internal Audit).

Others are – Mr. Gbolahan Toriola (Ministry of Transport); Ajibola Abidakun (Teaching Service Commission), Mr. Olasupo Aina (Ministry of Home Affairs), and Olufolake Kasunmu (Ministry of Science and Technology).

The rest are – Mr. Michael Sogunle (Ministry of Information and Strategy), Mr. Olumide Sotire (Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure), and Mr. Amodu Obajomo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget).

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu appoints Bamgbose-Martins as new commissioner for physical planning

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.

He said: “Our administration’s course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken, and I want to believe that this class of 11 permanent secretaries will ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the residents.

“We should ensure we deliver the very best for the greater number of people.

“This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now