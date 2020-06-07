Sanwo-Olu installs ex-commissioner as 15th Oba Oniru of Iruland

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, installed the state’s ex-Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, as the 15th Oniru of Iruland in Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

Lawal succeeds Oba Idowu Abiodun, who died September last year.

In his address at the installation and presentation of Staff of Office to the monarch, Sanwo-Olu described traditional rulers as strategic in the society.

He said that the traditional rulers were not only symbols and custodians of traditions and cultures, but also rallying points for all of society as agents of stability and development.

The governor commended Lawal on his emergence as the new Oba and urged the people of Iru Kingdom to work with him.

He said: “It is my firm expectation that you will all rally round your new Oba and join hands with him for the growth and progress of Iruland, and of Lagos State.

”Given the pedigree of His Royal Majesty, I have no doubt that his reign will be a progressive one.

“Your Royal Highness, I pledge the full support of the state government toward the realization of your vision for Iru Kingdom.

“It is heartwarming to see how the Kingdom has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few decades, rising to become one of the economic nerve-centers of Lagos State.

“Our administration will continue to accord this part of the state, like all others, the attention you deserve, in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development, and security.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, there was no doubt that the future of Iru Kingdom would continue to be bright and promising.

He said the ascension of the monarch marked the start of the next phase of the journey into a bright and promising future.

He added: ”I commend the Kingmakers and elders of Iruland as well as the ruling houses for the peace and mutual understanding that have characterized the process that has led to the installation of the new monarch, within a period of less than one year after the demise of the previous Oniru.

“This is a remarkable feat, worthy of commendation and emulation. I enjoin His Royal Majesty to build on this foundation. There is no better way to ascend to this worthy throne than in this atmosphere of goodwill and harmony.

“As the father of all of Iruland, you have an important responsibility to strengthen the existing bonds of unity for the overall development, peace and progress of this historic kingdom.”

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu urged the new monarch to move the Oniru family forward and lead the palace better than he met it.

He also implored the new Oba to take the education of the people of Iru Kingdom seriously and heed to the advice of elders.

