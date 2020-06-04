Sanwo-Olu orders Lagos civil servants on level 13, 14 to resume work

Civil servants on Grade Level 13 and 14 in the employment of the Lagos State Government have been ordered back to their duty posts by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu effective from Monday, June 8.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday at a press briefing held at the Government House, Marina.

“As regards public service, we are asking all of our officers on Grade Level 13 and 14 on the unified public service to resume work from Monday, June 8, 2020.

“We are still holding back from Grade Level 1 -12 till further notice.”

