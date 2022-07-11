Metro
Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Lagos boat mishap
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday ordered a probe into the July 8 boat mishap in the state.
At least 16 persons were confirmed dead in the accident which occurred along the Ojo waterway in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement the governor expressed sadness at the mishap and commiserated with families of the victims.
He added that police had commenced a probe into the accident.
Omotoso said: “The boat was unlicensed and broke waterways rules of no night travel and no overloading.
“Besides, not all of the passengers wore lifejackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.
“The Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and others are assisting the investigators.
“Anybody found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in the future.
“The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the administration places on human life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May the Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time.”
