Sanwo-Olu orders release of #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the state police command to release all the protesters arrested during the #ENDSARS memorial rally held in the state on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the directive on Thursday, however, called for the prosecution of a protester who came to the Lekki tollgate venue of the rally with a dangerous weapon.

Youths in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria defied the warning by the police against staging an #ENDSARS rally to mark the first anniversary of the protest against police brutality in the country.

The governor said: “Everyone arrested in connection with the protest will be released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons. He confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem.”

He commended the police for doing a good work by isolating troublemakers from genuine protesters.

Sanwo-Olu urged the youths to be stakeholders in the development of the state and called for their support in the ongoing efforts at rebuilding institutions destroyed during last year’s protests in the state.

