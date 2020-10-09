Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke Akindele, husband, frees 56 inmates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday granted state pardon to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, and her husband, Abdulrasheed.

He also approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres in the state.

The couple were convicted for flouting the government’s directive on movement restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), disclosed this in a statement in Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, according to Onigbanjo, acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He said the council also recommended the release of the inmates after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age, and ill-health among other parameters.

The commissioner urged the beneficiaries of the prerogative of mercy to be good citizens and stay away from crime.

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy headed by a medical doctor, Dr. Abayomi Finnih, was inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu on December 16, 2019.

