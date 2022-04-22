Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to safety of Lagosians

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday reaffirmed the commitment of administration to the safety of lives and properties in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, stated this when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Umar Musa; and other military officers paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Others on the trip to the Government House are the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal, Hassan Abubakar and the Commander, NNS Beecroft of Nigeria Navy, Commodore AM Haruna.

The governor also pledged to continue to provide the people of the state with good governance.

The statement read: “As a government in the last three years, we have been receiving tremendous cooperation from the men and officers of the Nigerian Army Forces – Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.



READ ALSO: CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that we raise the bar of governance so that our people can receive the real dividends of democracy, which is the improvement of the livelihood of our citizens. And in doing that, the safety and security of lives and property are critical and germane because it is only in a safe and secured environment that businesses can thrive; people will sleep with two eyes closed and go about their businesses lawfully.

“We want to ask that the existing collaboration that we currently enjoy between the government and all of the various security formations in the state is sustained and where necessary, improved upon. Once we do that, we will be able to ensure that the commercial nerve centre of our country is kept safe and secure. We owe it as a duty to our nation to continue to raise the level of security assurance that is in Lagos.

“For us, as civilians, we will ensure that democracy thrives and lives. We will continue to ensure that we bring to the barest minimum things that can bring about a civil disturbance. The expectation of our citizens is not lost on us and we know what we are meant to be doing. We will do what we can do to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe, peaceful and enterprising to our citizens and foreigners.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now