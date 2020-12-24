Sanwo-Olu recovers from COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has recovered from COVID-19.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He also uploaded a video of the Lagos number one citizen stepping out of the State House in Marina to address journalists.

Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13.

He had earlier proceeded on self-isolation after one of his close aides contracted the virus.

Akoshile wrote: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tests negative to COVID-19. Now out of isolation.”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu rules out fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos

The governor also revealed his experience to journalists.

He said: “It was not mild, I was not asymptomatic. I felt all of the things you would feel – headache, sore throat, cough, tiredness, I felt it.”

He urged Lagosians to protect themselves and seek medical attention when they experience any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

The Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, also recovered from the virus on Thursday.

Several governors including Nasir Rl-Rufai (Kaduna), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) among others had contracted COVID-19 in the past.

Join the conversation

Opinions