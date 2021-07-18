Sanwo-Olu renews call for adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday urged residents to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

The governor made the call during the presentation of All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the party’s candidates in the July 24 local council election at the party’s secretariat in Acme, Ogba, Lagos.

He said: “Government will continue to do its best to manage the situation but citizens must play their own part by adhering strictly to the protocol.

“We are monitoring the positivity rate and doing two things. We don’t want to unnecessary scare people and at the same time ensure that we are very proactive.

“On a daily basis, we are checking the rate of positivity and we are managing it. But everybody is expected to act responsibly, to protect themselves and their families. That is why as a responsible government, we tell our people the truth all the time.

“Where we are now, we are communicating efficiently to our citizens, please where you do not need to gather, please don’t gather. Where you cannot avoid unnecessary non-COVID-19 compliance don’t go there.

“If you want to go out please wear your face mask and please adhere strictly to protocols.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we flatten the curve. We have open isolation centres and Federal Government has assured us that by end of August, we are going to get another batch of vaccine and we will start rolling it out the vaccination exercise again.”

