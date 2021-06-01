Sanwo-Olu renews ‘Special Status’ for Lagos demand | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday renewed the demand for a Special Economic Status for the state because of its position in the country.

The governor made the call at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos.

The former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, had in 2016 demanded a special status for the state because of its importance to the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the forum by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, insisted that a special economic status for the state was for the good of all.

He said: “The progress and prosperity of Nigeria is linked to the progress and prosperity of the state.

“For us in Lagos State, the issue of state police and fiscal federalism are at the top of the priority list for us in the ongoing review process.

“Equally fundamental, particularly for us in Lagos, is the issue of a special economic status for the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos will take the lead in ensuring security of lives, properties —Sanwo-Olu

“This is considering our place in national economy and the special burden we bear by virtue of our large population and the very limited landmass that we have.

“I believe the need for this special status has been sufficiently articulated and justified.

“It suffices for me at this point to restate that this request is by no means a selfish one but one that is actually in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation.’’

According to Gov. Sanwo-Olu, a special status for Lagos State must be a concern not only for the people of the state alone.

He commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for responding to the concerns of Nigerians on the need to carry out a review of the 1999 Constitution to reflect the current realities in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions