Sanwo-Olu responding to COVID-19 treatment – Health commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday evening Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is responding well to COVID-19 treatment.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the governor is receiving home-based care and treatment for the virus.

Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He had earlier proceeded on self-isolation after one of his close aides contracted the COVID-19.

The commissioner wrote: “Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is responding well to COVID-19 home-based care and treatment. He is in high spirit and very appreciative of all your prayers and well wishes.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr. Governor’s recovery and wellbeing.”

Lagos is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with about 24,000 confirmed cases and over 200 deaths.

Nigeria currently has 72,757 confirmed cases and 1,194 deaths from the pandemic.

