Sanwo-Olu rules out fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ruled out the imposition of a fresh lockdown in the state over the recent spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, who reacted to insinuations in various quarters about the government’s plan to impose a fresh lockdown in the state via a statement on Sunday, described them as baseless and untrue.

The governor had last week returned the restriction placed on worship centres and banned carnivals, street parties, and other public gatherings in the state.

He also directed the schools to close down until further notice and asked civil servants to work from home effective from Monday over the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said: “This same disregard for COVID-19 guidelines is also being observed with places of worship across the states, in both their regular gatherings and the special gatherings organized to commemorate this Season.

“This is certainly not the time to lower our guard against the COVID-19 pandemic, it is instead time to step up our battle against this stubborn virus that has gripped the world for several months now.

“We cannot afford another lockdown of the economy. Amid an economic recession, we must find a way to delicately balance the imperatives of life and livelihood. With this in mind, the only solution available to us is to take responsibility for all our actions.

“We will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organization caught breaching our public health regulations and protocols with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

