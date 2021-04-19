Sanwo-Olu says insurance did not cover buses burnt during #EndSARS chaos | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Sanwo-Olu says insurance did not cover buses burnt during #EndSARS chaos
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the state government could not file insurance claims on the mass transit buses burnt during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.
Sanwo-Olu explained that the premium paid on the vehicles did not cover what eventually happened to them but he pledged to ensure replacements.
The governor made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.
The governor said, “In fact, we have started the conversation. The interesting thing is that we are working with a local bus manufacturing company and it is going to come with almost the same specification as the ones that were unfortunately destroyed.
Sanwo-Olu blames Yar'Adua, Jonathan for delay in Lagos light rail project
“They were insured but insurance will never cover you 100 per cent. These are beyond insurance; they are like natural disasters or events like arson or riots, which are not covered. These are like unforeseen, unexpected incidents.”
Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu stated that the rationale behind the construction of the intra-city rail project is to ensure the ease of movement amongst Lagosians.
He said, “For us, it is to seize the opportunity, build the rail infrastructure, go line-in-line with the NRC in some places; we need to build our terminals and sidelines; we need to have a joint communication strategy with them and we need to build overpasses such that we can have an intra-city network from Oyingbo to Ebute Meta to Yaba to Jibowu to Mushin to Ikeja to Agege to Ijaiye and finally to Agbado.
“So, while the Federal Government is taking people out of Lagos to other parts of the country, we are keeping our own traffic that is internal to Lagos.”
