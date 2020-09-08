Sanwo-Olu says Lagos’ low COVID-19 deaths a miracle

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday attributed the low rate of COVID-19 deaths in the state to divine intervention.

According to the governor, Lagos residents should be thankful to God for the less than two percent fatality rate of the pandemic in the state.

According to him, 10 to 15 per cent of people who contracted the virus were initially projected to die, adding that God, however, prevented that from happening.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this at the official opening of the second Session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

He said: “It was said that we would be taking dead bodies on the streets. But thank Almighty God, He kept all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic. We had less than two per cent of fatality in Lagos, when the statistics had projected we would have 10 to 15 per cent.

“What we preach and heard in the Bible is here with us in today’s reality. COVID-19 has shown us in reality that we need to pray and this is why we will continue to pray in Lagos State. We need to serve wherever we find ourselves. Whatever we found our hands to do, let us do it well. Let us do it for the best of intentions because we do not know who is watching. And of course, we need to grow.”

