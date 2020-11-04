Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday signed an executive order on the establishment of the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund.

Sanwo-Olu, who signed the executive order at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, said the trust fund would look into rebuilding the state after suspected hoodlums destroyed public and private facilities in the state.

The event was witnessed by the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Suspected hoodlums had on October 21 torched several public and private buildings in Lagos over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state.

The governor later visited some of the scenes of the attacks and said it would cost the state government about N1trillion to rebuild the state.

