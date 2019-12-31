Latest Politics Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu signs N1.168tn Lagos 2020 budget into law

December 31, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday signed the state’s 2020 budget into law.

The governor signed the budget just 24 hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly approved the N1.168 trillion 2020 budget proposal.

Sanwo-Olu signed the document in the Governor’s Office at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Those at signing ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Gbolahan Yishawu; and Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube, among others.

Sanwo-Olu presented the state 2020 appropriation bill to the lawmakers on November 8.

