News
Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns in honour of train accident victims
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the suspension of campaign activities in honour of the victims of the train accident in the state.
At least six persons were confirmed dead and more than 50 others injured when a passenger train rammed into a Lagos State Government staff bus at the PWD area of Ikeja on Thursday morning.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.
READ ALSO: Update: Three confirmed dead, scores injured in Lagos train accident
He said Sanwo-Olu also ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast across the state.
The CPS wrote: “Breaking: Gov @jidesanwoolu suspends campaigns, enjoins others to show the true spirit of Lagos. He thanks all medical personnel and other officials who responded promptly to the incident.
“Governor directs flags be flown at half mast and workers to observe a half day of work tomorrow.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...