Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns in honour of train accident victims

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the suspension of campaign activities in honour of the victims of the train accident in the state.

At least six persons were confirmed dead and more than 50 others injured when a passenger train rammed into a Lagos State Government staff bus at the PWD area of Ikeja on Thursday morning.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

He said Sanwo-Olu also ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast across the state.

The CPS wrote: “Breaking: Gov @jidesanwoolu suspends campaigns, enjoins others to show the true spirit of Lagos. He thanks all medical personnel and other officials who responded promptly to the incident.

“Governor directs flags be flown at half mast and workers to observe a half day of work tomorrow.”

