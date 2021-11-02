Sanwo-Olu suspends LASBCA GM in aftermath of Ikoyi building collapse

In the aftermath of the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the suspension of Mr.Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

According to a statement on Tuesday by Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the suspension takes immediate effect and is indefinite.

More details later…..

