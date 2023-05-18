Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, swore in new eight permanent secretaries in the state.

The new appointees who comprised four men and four women brought the number of permanent secretaries in the state to 59.

In his address during the ceremony held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the permanent secretaries were appointed based on the knowledge, commitment, dedication, and professionalism they brought to bear in the service of the state.

The governor charged the permanent secretaries to bring additional levels of commitment, loyalty, and service to the state in their various positions.

“With your appointment to the position of permanent secretary, what is expected of you is an additional level of loyalty, commitment and service to the citizens of Lagos given your pedigree and professional experience.

“I expect nothing less than excellent and result-oriented leadership in your respective posts. Your work must speak excellently for itself. I urge the new appointees to discharge their duties with minimal supervision.

”As a government, we will continue to identify and reward public servants who give in their best in service of our state. We are in service to ensure Lagos continues to thrive for businesses and habitable for people.

“Our citizens must get these dividends in whatever areas we are discharging our responsibilities. You must know too well that our service must be for the benefit of taxpayers, who will be measuring the government’s overall performance,” he charged the appointees.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Olu, said the process for appointing permanent secretaries put in place by the current administration was not only transparent but rigorous and in line with standard practice across the world.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mrs. Olasunkanmi Oyegbola, said the governor was impressed with the performance of medical doctors during the screening exercise for the permanent secretary position.

