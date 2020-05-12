Sanwo-Olu swears in eight new judges

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday swore in eight new judges in the state.

At a ceremony held in the Executive Council Chamber of the State House, Alausa, the governor told the new judges that COVID-19 pandemic should not slow the pace of administration of justice in the state.

The judges that were sworn in are -Justices Dorcas Olatokun, Yahqub Oshoala, Omotola Oguntade, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Rasul Olukolu, Sharafa Olaitan, Ezekiel Ashade and Adeniyi Pokanu.

Sanwo-Olu charged the judges to acquaint themselves with the new culture of justice dispensation driven by technology.

He noted that the continuity of judicial services in the period of public health emergency remained vital to boosting the confidence of the citizenry in the administration of justice system.

The governor said: “This chamber we are holding the swearing-in in has just been opened for the first time in the last two months.

“This is the reality of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has evolved new culture in our interactions at homes and offices.

“In this period of public health emergency, we need the judiciary to keep the wheel of the justice system moving.

“The administration of justice must not be halted because of the health crisis. Our judiciary should fully adapt to the evolving culture and be at the services of those who seek redress and justice at the courts.

READ ALSO: Ondo discharges 5 COVID-19 patients

“I have no doubt that the Lagos State judiciary, under the leadership of Justice Kazeem Alogba will be an arm of government that we can continue to rely on as a partner in boosting people’s confidence in government and the justice system.”

Join the conversation

Opinions