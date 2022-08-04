Sanwo-Olu swears in seven new special advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday sworn in seven new Special Advisers into the State Executive Council.

In his address during the event held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the new special advisers would replace those who retired from the cabinet to pursue their political ambitions.

He said: “I heartily welcome you to our very vibrant, energetic and diverse team. Indeed, the Lagos State Cabinet is one of the most diverse anywhere in the country.

“You are among a small and privileged class of people whose ideas and decisions will go a very long way toward impacting the lives of millions of Lagosians, on a daily basis.

“Your appointment is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.

”The role, as you might have imagined, is a demanding one, requiring intense levels of hard work and dedication.”

He charged the appointees to hit the ground running, considering that his administration was in the final year of its first term in office.

“You must quickly familiarise yourself with our grand vision and governing agenda, and with the specific roles and contexts of your assigned portfolios,” the governor added.

