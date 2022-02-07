Sanwo-Olu swears in two new cabinet members

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in two new members of the state executive council.

The duo are Mr. Ope George who was sworn in as Personal Assistant on Public-Private- Partnerships to the governor and Dr. Fashola Oluwarotimi, the Personal Assistant on Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative).

In a post on his Facebook page, the governor said the new state executive committee members possess the qualities to drive the state forward, adding that they would replicate their experience in public service in their new assignments.

He said: “We sworn in two new executive committee members to join our team. This move is necessary, because we need people to share, and believe in our vision of greater Lagos for all. We also need people in strategic positions, who have sufficient authority and a proven track record in their fields.

“Our two new executive committee members are tested and trusted. They possess the innate ability and experience, and will bring the technical know-how to bear in their present roles.

“Mr. George has strengthened our engagement within the private sector, and he continues to bring about high-level transactions and attract investments from the private sector.

“Dr. Fashola is vast in the agriculture sector, with a focus on the Rice Mill. His experience will help move this venture to the next level, such that Lagos State becomes sufficient in the production of rice.”

