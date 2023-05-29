Sanwo-Olu takes oath of office, promises ‘better days’ in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, assured the people of the state of better days ahead following his inauguration for a second term in office.

The governor made the pledge shortly after taking the oath of office for a second term at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

He said the task of fulfilling the dreams of the state’s founding fathers was a collective one.

Sanwo-Olu promised to govern the state with honesty, transparency, accountability, humility, and inclusivity.

He said: “Four years ago, we promised a better future for ourselves and our children.

“We did not think it would be easy or effortless. In fact, we knew it would require a lot of hard work, sacrifice, and innovative thinking.

“I can assure you that our administration will continue to foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.”

The governor said his administration would not let the people of Lagos down.

He added: “Dear Lagosians, I can boldly say that we have had four fulfilling years. We have learnt a lot, we have made some mistakes, and we have also implemented many transformational policies and programmes.

“We assure you that the progress we have made will not be reversed.

“We will remain steadfast in our mission to make Lagos State a model of good governance, a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. Our path is clear, and our resolve is unshakeable.”

