News
Sanwo-Olu takes oath of office, promises ‘better days’ in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, assured the people of the state of better days ahead following his inauguration for a second term in office.
The governor made the pledge shortly after taking the oath of office for a second term at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.
He said the task of fulfilling the dreams of the state’s founding fathers was a collective one.
Sanwo-Olu promised to govern the state with honesty, transparency, accountability, humility, and inclusivity.
He said: “Four years ago, we promised a better future for ourselves and our children.
“We did not think it would be easy or effortless. In fact, we knew it would require a lot of hard work, sacrifice, and innovative thinking.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu unveils official portrait ahead of second term inauguration
“I can assure you that our administration will continue to foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.”
The governor said his administration would not let the people of Lagos down.
He added: “Dear Lagosians, I can boldly say that we have had four fulfilling years. We have learnt a lot, we have made some mistakes, and we have also implemented many transformational policies and programmes.
“We assure you that the progress we have made will not be reversed.
“We will remain steadfast in our mission to make Lagos State a model of good governance, a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. Our path is clear, and our resolve is unshakeable.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...