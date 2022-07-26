Sanwo-Olu, tech innovators to feature as Ripples Nigeria, Technext host GAT Summit

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to deliver a keynote address as the Government and Tech (GAT) Summit holds on July 28 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The GAT Summit is jointly organized by Technext—one of Africa’s leading tech-driven media platforms, and Ripples Nigeria—Africa’s multi-award-winning multimedia online news platform.

The GAT Summit is a one-day event that will provide an opportunity for players in the African tech ecosystem to engage with government stakeholders on contemporary issues affecting the tech industry. Also, the event will provide a visible platform for key players in the African tech ecosystem to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic, and ready Africans all in one place.

Read also: Sanwo olu tech

The GAT Summit will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). So, interested Africans will be able to attend from anywhere in the world. Registered delegates can anticipate in discussions about major issues around three sub-sectors of the ecosystem: financial technology (Fintech), media regulation, and technology for governance (Govtech).

With a proposed audience of at least 4500; 1,500 (physical) and 3,000 (virtual), the event is billed to be the biggest gathering of government policymakers, political influencers, tech industry players, and enthusiasts in Africa.

Apart from the keynote address to be delivered by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the event will also be graced by representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (NITDA) and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Confirmed speakers at the event include Hanu Agbodje—Founder and CEO of Patricia, Bukola Olutayo—Managing Director of Stellas Bank, Yomi Adedeji—co-Founder and CEO, Softcom Limited, and Oluwemimo J. Osanipin—COO, JET Motors, among an exciting lineup of speakers.

Going forward, GAT Summit will be an annual event where tech industry players will have the opportunity to openly discuss the effect of regulations with policymakers across Africa and proffer solutions that will accelerate growth.

The event is FREE. Intending participants can register by visiting www.gatsummit.com.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now