Sanwo-Olu threatens to stop LagosHoms contract over slow pace of work

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has threatened to terminate the contracts for the LagosHoms housing project in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa local government area of the state over the slow pace of work at the site.

The governor, who visited the project site on Friday, gave the contractors gave the contractors a one-week ultimatum to improve work on the project.

He noted that work on Phase 1 of the project was 90 percent completed while contractors handling Phase 2 were behind schedule.

He charged the contractors handling Phase 2 to complete the work within nine months.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As far as I know, the government owes no one. But if we owe you, we will pay in one month. Erring contractors have one week to speed up work.

“The Ministries of Housing and Works and Infrastructure would be back in one week to inspect the project and if there are no changes, your contract will be terminated and you will face prosecution.

“I have not come here to turn you away but to make peace and restitution. For those contractors still working, we will wait for another four more weeks for extensive clean-up before we finally commission the project.”

The governor also directed the contractors handling Phase 1 of the project to complete the 744 flats by October.

