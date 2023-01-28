Sanwo-Olu to boycott governorship debate with PDP candidate, Jandor, others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will not attend Sunday’s pre-election debate with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka, and other candidates in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

The Platform Governorship Debate is organized by the Covenant Nation Church.

This followed violence that ensued between the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP in the Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos, on Friday.

In separate videos seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday night, thugs in a Hilux bus with posters of Jandor were holding machetes and shooting sporadically.

In another video, APC supporters attacked Jandor’s convoy and blocked major roads in the area.

It took the intervention of policemen in the convoy who threatened to shoot before the PDP candidate’s team escaped from the area.

The government has since commenced an investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “The Lagos state government has noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere.

READ ALSO: 2023: PDP Lagos guber candidate, Jandor, reacts to Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

“Security agencies are investigating the video, which has gone viral on social media. We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured.

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023.

“The governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and The Covenant Nation Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr. Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now