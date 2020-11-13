Sanwo-Olu unveils Nigeria’s first electric car

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday unveiled Nigeria’s first locally-assembled full electric car aimed at reducing pressure on the use of petrol.

The Hyundai Kona car, manufactured by Stallion Group is 100 percent electric and comes with zero-emission, 482kilometre driving range, and can be charged both at home and workplace.

In his address at the unveiling ceremony, the governor described the electric car as technology on display.

He said: “The future that we see is the future of technology and this is the technology that we are talking about.

“This is 21st Century technology that has been brought into our country.

“With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of oil again, what is the pump price of petroleum again.

“All the issues and fights that we are having about the prices of petroleum products going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past.

“This is a way to go, and it is the future that we are seeing now.

“This is the first electric car that we are seeing and we as the government need to partner with them.”

Sanwo-Olu said there was the need to create an enabling environment for the company to do well, so that it could employ more youths.

The governor said that with the unveiling of the Hyundai Kona electric car, youths would be employed and empowered for greater opportunities.

He assured that the state government would partner with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in the state.

“For us, we see a renowned hope, for us we see a tomorrow coming today. For us we see and believe in the Stallion dream,” the governor added.

He also commended the Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream and revamping the moribund asset along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

