Sanwo-Olu unveils official portrait ahead of second term inauguration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his new official portrait ahead of his inauguration for second term in office.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the new portrait would be hung in all government and non-government offices across the state from Monday.

The governor’s aide the portrait showed his principal in a traditional white Agbada and a carton brown colour handmade cap with blue stripes that had become his brand identity.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, deputy declares assets ahead of second term inauguration

The new portrait, according to him, was a departure from the previous one where the governor wore a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

“The portrait was taken by ace photographer, Ademola Olaniran, who brought his depth of professionalism and creativity into the finished work.

“The portrait could also be found on all the official social media handles of the governor, Lagos State Government, and websites,” Akoshile added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now