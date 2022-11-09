Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to elect unifiers in 2023

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to elect leaders who unite them.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call at the opening ceremony of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

He said: “As we all know, this is the campaign season as our nation’s general elections have been scheduled to hold within the first quarter of next year.

“As political office holders, continue to engage the electorate at this period. It is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence, which the NAFEST platform provides.

“As we celebrate the Nigerian heritage and cultural diversity here today, my clarion call is that we take this as an opportunity to elect leaders who will recognise and take advantage of our rich, multicultural heritage and language to unify us as a people and as a nation.

“I am happy that what we are celebrating here today, is our unity in diversity, our rich heritage, and our cultural heterogeneity.”

