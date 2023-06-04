Sanwo-Olu urges NLC to drop my planned fuel subsidy strike

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend the planned nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal.

The Congress had last weekend given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol and risk a nationwide strike.

The NLC vowed to mobilise workers for a nationwide strike if the government fails to address its demand at the end of the ultimatum on Wednesday.

The development followed the return of queues and a hike in fuel pump prices since President Bola Tinubu announced the end of the subsidy regime in his inaugural address last Monday.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday after a post-inauguration church thanksgiving service, Sanwo-Olu urged labour leaders to join hands with the present administration in its commitment to turn the economy of the country around and make Nigeria a better place for all.

He said: ““We are thankful that Mr. President is a product of Lagos. We will pray for him and everything that he stands for. We believe he will replicate all the good things he has done in Lagos in our country, Nigeria.

“I want to wish and plead with our citizens even as NLC has said to us that they want to go on strike. It is not the time for a strike. During the campaign trail, everyone of our presidential candidates did say that the first thing they are going to do is to remove the subsidy.

“So, what has changed? What has the current president said or what has he done that is different from what any of the other aspirants said they would do?

“We need to be very patient. President Tinubu has not even done a week. So let us talk to ourselves and say that we shouldn’t turn it political. Let us wait and support this man. He has not done a week on the job. Let him go and reflect and at the sub-national level, we are willing to support him.”

