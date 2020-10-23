Sanwo-Olu visits places destroyed by hoodlums during #EndSARS violence

Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, visited some of the places destroyed by hoodlums during the violence that trailed the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state.

The hoodlums attacked over 10 police stations and destroyed several public and private properties across the state between Tuesday and Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu releases list of police operatives facing trial in Lagos

Some of the properties torched by the attackers were the Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspaper, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals in Oyingbo and Berger, the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in Marina, the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offices, the governor’s family house in Lagos Island, the Recreational Centre in Oregun, the Lagos Television (LTV), and the King’s College, Lagos, among others.

