Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Ikoyi building collapse, names members of probe panel

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the members of the panel of inquiry set up by the government to probe the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The governor, who addressed journalists, family members, and sympathizers when he visited the scene of the accident at Gerard Road in Ikoyi on Wednesday, said the panel comprised six members.

Also at the scene of the building collapse were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other top government officials in the state.

He said: “I have set up a high-powered commission of inquiry consisting of six members who are top professionals in the country.

“Members of the panel include President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners of Nigeria, Tayo Ayinde, a foremost structural engineer, Akintilo Idris Adeleke, a partner with a leading architectural firm, Yinka Ogundairo, a foremost builder in the country, Godfrey O. Godfrey, and a lawyer and property expert, Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim.

“The secretary of the panel is a lawyer, Ekundayo Onajobi.”

He condoled with the family members of the victims of the disaster and assured them that the government would get the root cause of the incident.

Sanwo-Olu added: “I commend the first responders that have been here working to see how they can bring out as many survivors as possible.

“It’s been a very difficult journey for all of them and we will continue to ensure that whatever needs to be done, to get to the root cause of this, will be done.”

