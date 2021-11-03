News
Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Ikoyi building collapse, names members of probe panel
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the members of the panel of inquiry set up by the government to probe the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.
The governor, who addressed journalists, family members, and sympathizers when he visited the scene of the accident at Gerard Road in Ikoyi on Wednesday, said the panel comprised six members.
Also at the scene of the building collapse were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other top government officials in the state.
He said: “I have set up a high-powered commission of inquiry consisting of six members who are top professionals in the country.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu suspends LASBCA GM in aftermath of Ikoyi building collapse
“Members of the panel include President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners of Nigeria, Tayo Ayinde, a foremost structural engineer, Akintilo Idris Adeleke, a partner with a leading architectural firm, Yinka Ogundairo, a foremost builder in the country, Godfrey O. Godfrey, and a lawyer and property expert, Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim.
“The secretary of the panel is a lawyer, Ekundayo Onajobi.”
He condoled with the family members of the victims of the disaster and assured them that the government would get the root cause of the incident.
Sanwo-Olu added: “I commend the first responders that have been here working to see how they can bring out as many survivors as possible.
“It’s been a very difficult journey for all of them and we will continue to ensure that whatever needs to be done, to get to the root cause of this, will be done.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...