Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Lagos helicopter crash, orders integrity test on buildings

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, visited the scene of the helicopter crash in the Opebi area of the state.

Three persons were killed when the Bell 206-B3 helicopter crashed into residential buildings in Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Friday afternoon.

The governor, who confirmed his visit to the scene of the incident on his Twitter handle, sympathised with the families of the victims and ordered an integrity test to be conducted on the affected buildings.

READ ALSO: Helicopter crashes into building in Ikeja, Lagos. Two feared dead

He wrote: “I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathize with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.

“I have ordered an immediate integrity test to be conducted on the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions