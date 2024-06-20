Metro
Sanwo-Olu vows to apprehend kidnappers of Fouani brothers
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured the public that the kidnappers of the three Fouani brothers will be brought to justice.
The brothers, members of a prominent Lebanese family with a business in Lagos, were abducted on June 14th.
Sanwo-Olu made the statement during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, on Wednesday.
On June 14, three brothers—Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani—were abducted in Lagos.
Fouani Nigeria Ltd. specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.
The three brothers were reported to be returning from their factory by boat when they were abducted.
On Tuesday, the Lagos police command said its operatives had rescued the abducted Fouani brothers.
Addressing the NBC leadership, Sanwo-Olu assured residents and visitors that the government was committed to making the state peaceful and attractive.
“The security of life and property is paramount,” Sanwo-Olu said. “We are happy that they have been released, and we have met with them. We have useful information to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are not going to be spared.”
“The very recent incident that happened in Lagos was about the kidnapping of three members of our Lebanese community.
“We are happy that they have been released, and I met with them, and we have useful information to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are not going to be spared.
“We know we have an idea of how far they have gone, and we will do everything to ensure that we do not give them a space in our city and state.
“I want to assure all our citizens and businesses, both national and international, that Lagos will continue to remain safe and peaceful.
“People thought the incident happened around the Five Cowry, Falomo. No, it actually happened on the big water on the way to Ikorodu. So they were not even around Falomo.
“We want to assure you that we are on top of it. The security operatives are combing all the necessary areas. This is a strong signal that Lagos will not condone such people with evil intentions.”
The governor added that security operatives are actively searching for the kidnappers. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, particularly for high-profile individuals and foreign nationals. The successful rescue of the Fouani brothers offers some hope, but authorities face pressure to apprehend the perpetrators and deter future kidnappings.
