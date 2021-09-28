Sanwo-Olu vows to fish out suspected killers of police officer

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday suspected killers of a police officer attached to the state police command, CSP Kazeem Abonde, would not escape justice.

Abonde was killed by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums during an official duty at the Ajao Estate area of the state on September 23.

In a statement issued by his Press Office, Sanwo-Olu said the state government had noted with deep concern attacks on law enforcement agents by hoodlums.

He added that such senseless attacks were attempts to trample on law and order by those who were desperate to turn the society upside down.

He said: “The state government will not allow attempts to trample on law and order to happen as attackers of security agents in the state will face justice.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice.

”This is to encourage our law enforcement agents that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and, at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

“Such display of savagery as the one in which CSP Abonde died will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances.”

The governor said the law was for all.

“Those who took the laws into their own hands were promoters of jungle justice, which would not be allowed to take roots in Lagos.

“I commiserate with the family of the fallen officer and the Police Command on the loss of this fine officer, whose diligence and bravery had been applauded by his colleagues and relations,” Sanwo-Olu added.

