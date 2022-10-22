Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians to keep off Blue Line rail tracks

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned the people of the state to keep off the Blue Line Rail tracks.

The governor, who made the call on his Twitter handle, said the new Blue Line rail is an electrified rail and warned residents against crossing on either side of the tracks.

He also posted a video of the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, advising the people of the state to use the overhead bridge if they must cross the tracks.

The governor wrote: “The Blue Line rail is an electrified system, therefore, there is a need for citizens to keep off the tracks.”

The state government is expected to begin the test run of the Blue Line rail service in December.

