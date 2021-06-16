News
Sanwo-Olu woos British investors on Lagos investment opportunities
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday urged British investors to take advantage of the mutually benefiting Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) investment opportunities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu made the call at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) webinar held in Lagos.
The governor said the investment opportunities were in line with his administration’s quest to make Lagos a megacity and a leading light in Africa.
He noted that some of the key initiatives under his administration include a robust traffic management and transportation system, improved health and environment mechanisms, technology, and enhanced education.
Others are improved security and governance infrastructure, revitalised entertainment, and tourism sector.
The governors urged the investors to be part of the over 120 active concessions across different sectors including health, power, entertainment, and tourism, housing, education, technology, agriculture, commerce, transportation, and traffic management in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said: “Lagos has a robust transportation master plan inclusive of a red and blue rail lines, first and last-mile bus schemes.
“We are currently building new terminals, about 15 jetties, and improving junctions and roundabouts in the state.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu renews ‘Special Status’ for Lagos demand
“We are also bringing traffic signalisation to help commuters predict arrivals to destinations.
“On health, we are making great strides to reduce medical tourism, by building international standards infectious diseases hospitals, about 10 cancer centres, where two investors have already shown interest and are creating spaces for the private sector to join us.
“Already, many of our primary health centres have been handed over to the private sector, and so you can see our readiness to work with them for improved health and environmental infrastructures.
“Also, for improved educational system, 100,000 pupils were trained in the CODE Lagos initiative, and metro duct fiber would be dropped in all public schools to enhance learning capabilities of the pupils.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....