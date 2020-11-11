Sanwo-Olu’s plan to stop payment of pensions to ex-governors bold, courageous —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday hailed the move by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop the payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had during the presentation of the Lagos 2021 budget to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday said the state government would commence moves to abolish the law that allows the payment of pensions and other entitlements to those categories of public officials in a bid to cut cost.

Tinubu, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, described the governor’s move as bold and courageous.

He charged other governors elected on the APC platform to follow suit.

Tinubu wrote: “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the 2021 budget which he appropriately christened ‘Budget of Rekindled Hope’. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the pension law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

