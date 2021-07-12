Sanwo-Olu’s security details arrest suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

The security details attached to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday morning arrested some suspected criminals who specialise in attacking motorists and other road users in the Ojota area of the state.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to rob a motorist at Ojota inward the State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The machete-wielding criminals mild round the motorist and were trying to drag him out of his vehicle when the governor’s convoy arrived at the scene and rescued the victim.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos

They immediately swooped on the suspects and retrieved the dangerous weapons from them.

The suspects were later taken away in handcuffs.

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed Lagosians at the scene, said the arrest of the suspects would send a strong warning signal to other criminals that there is no hiding place for them in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions