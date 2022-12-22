Sanwo-Olu’s test-run of Blue Rail Line deceptive strategy to secure votes in 2023 —Jandor

Lagos State governorship candidate under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adediran Olajide Azeez aka Jandor, has described the test-run of the Blue Line Rail by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a deceptive strategy meant to further deceive Lagosians into voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of Blue Line Rail stretching 13-km from Marina to Mile 2 as part of the efforts to ease transport in the state.

The first phase covered five Stations at Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina.

The Governor in his address at the inauguration noted that the project was in line with the infrastructure development of the state.

Jandor, who reacted to the test-run in a series of tweets on Thursday, slammed the ruling party for using uncompleted projects to deceive people in the state.

The PDP standard bearer tagged the funfair thrown up at the inauguration as a way of padding Sanwo-Olu’s track record of poor performance in the last four years.

He, thus, challenged Lagosians to vote against APC in order to ensure genuine progress in the state.

The tweets read: “As election season draws close, we see the APC return to long established habits of teasing infrastructural projects that are far from completion in the hopes of securing votes. We saw it in 2018 during the build up to the 2019 elections when the Lagos state government used a helicopter to surveil the perpetual gridlock at Apapa with the promise to clear it in one year following re-election of APC government.

“That photo-op is a silent witness of the half truths and failed promises of the APC in Lagos, in the same way Governor Sanwo-Olu’s deceptive ‘test run’ of the Lagos Blue Line will be referred to in years to come.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu rolled out red carpets and wasted tax payer’s money to ‘test run’ two stop stations out of the expected 12 stations that span the original plan of Lagos Blue Line, from Marina to Okokomaiko which now terminates at Mile 2.

“He surely doesn’t expect Lagosians to rejoice after thirteen years of consistent delays in execution and waste of public funds. Test runs of infrastructural projects funfair was preceded by another funfair when the last beam was erected few months ago.

“These test run funfair was conceived to continually keep a face of performance by a government which has nothing to show for its almost 4 years in office, despite increasing the state local debt to N877 billion from N542 billion where he met it in 2019, leaving us to combined N1.43 trillion of both local and external debt.

“What value is this test run other than to pad Governor Sanwo-Olu’s track record, considering he has underdelivered on all his campaign promises, except the ones that serve the Lagos bourgeoisie, which are promptly executed and commissioned.

“We have no cause to celebrate government officials congratulating themselves for test running an uncompleted mass train project for Eko for show. The proof of the scale of this misrepresentation is there, go and visit National Theater next week to assess the situation on ground.

“We cannot continue to allow these career politicians deceive the poor masses any more. We cannot continue to accept crumbs packaged as progress. Lagos needs a breath of fresh air.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

