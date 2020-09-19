Saraki asks Edo voters to protect their votes | Ripples Nigeria

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has asked voters in Edo State to protect their votes as the governorship election in the state enters the crucial stage of result collation.

Saraki made the call in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle after voting was concluded in most polling units in the state.

Saraki said: “The on-going #EdoDecides2020 is getting to the crucial stages. I urge the good people of Edo State not to get carried away but to protect their votes.

“The enthusiasm and patriotic conduct of the good people of Edo State must not be thwarted or subverted by any @inecnigeria official, either permanent or ad-hoc; or any security personnel, no matter the rank.

READ ALSO: Wike commends INEC, security agencies for peaceful conduct of Edo election

“Nigeria’s glory is more important than the huge ego of politicians. And so @inecnigeria and security officials must work to protect Nigeria’s image and not to satisfy the whims and caprices of some power-hungry politicians.”

Voting in the election began in most polling stations around 9:30 am and concluded at about 3:00 pm.

Though 17 political parties fielded candidates for the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are the front runners.

