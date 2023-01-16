Saraki blames APC for PDP G5 Govs’ agitation

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the travails plaguing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its zoning principle.

Saraki made stated this on Monday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The PDP has been battling a mini-crisis due to the breakaway G5 Governors — (Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

They are insistent on the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, due to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s presidential candidate.

Atiku and Ayu are from the Northern region and the G5 has reiterated that both positions cannot be filled by the same region.

Read also:Saraki threatens to sue Kwara Gov, Abdulrasaq, over statement alleging UBEC funds were stolen

However, Saraki, in the interview, stated that the G5’s agitation for equity should be blamed on the APC due to its lopsided appointments, which has made many Nigerians skeptical ahead of the elections.

He said, “The reason people are talking about zoning is due to the APC and its lopsided appointments; what is important is making Nigeria better.

“Any party wants all the stakeholders to be united but the elections are still weeks away and a lot of talks are ongoing for the benefit of the party. We will see more of the G5 members come on board.

“The solution the G5 wants is not something that could be done without amending the party’s constitution and it is about timing since everyone agrees with them on equity and fairness.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now