Saraki blames fuel scarcity on Buhari’s govt ineptitude

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday blamed the present fuel scarcity in the country on President Muhammadu Buhari government’s ineptitude.

Fuel scarcity which surfaced in many filling stations across the country over the importation of off-spec petrol into the country last month has refused to subside more than four weeks after the discovery.

Saraki, who spoke on the development via his Facebook page, said All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed woefully on its promises to Nigerians.

He said: “The fuel queues across the country show that we are heading in the wrong direction. Hundreds of millions of Nigerian lives are being disturbed. We need a government that has real and long-lasting solutions to these problems. Nigerians cannot keep suffering because they need to fuel their tanks.

“I am just driving to the airport. I just passed some filling stations. I saw a lot of people going through pain and hardship just to get fuel. It is just sad. So painful. Just about two weeks ago, it was all about contaminated fuel. It didn’t need to be like this.

“I remember when I was the Senate President on November 2016, myself, the speaker and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, we sat down and discussed how to get out of this fuel subsidy and come up with ways to facilitate easy distribution of fuel across the country. And I don’t know what happened later on. He got to reverse the policy, and see where we are today.

“The sad part of it is that I heard today that crude oil is at $135. We know we are not going to benefit from all that.

“The solution is to vote out the ruling party. APC has not performed as expected. The party has failed to deliver on its promises, especially as it concerns the present hardship in the country.”

