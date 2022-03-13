Saraki calls for inclusion of youths in Nigeria’s politics

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that inclusion of youths in Nigeria’s politics is necessary for development, adding that a country where the youth are disallowed from taking important political roles lags behind in terms of development.

Saraki stated this at the meeting of 6 Zonal Leaders and 37 State Youth Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) organized by the party’s National Youth Leader, Prince Muhammad Kadede Suleiman, on Saturday.

According to him, Nigeria’s present situation was connected to the lack of energetic youths in strategic positions of leadership, stressing that the country’s political firmament was deserving of urgent overhaul.

Saraki therefore called on the youth to start mobilizing themselves as 2023 elections draw close, adding that they must be genuinely involved in order for the country to get to where it should have been.

Read also: ‘Your tenure as Senate President a disaster,’ Pro-Buhari group blasts Saraki

He said: “One of Nigeria’s problems is implementation. We are tired. The current set of leaders don’t have what it takes to make you happy. So any government coming in must have energetic, competent youths so that the country will go through well.

“So nobody is doing the youth a favour by saying that they should be part of the system. It is necessary that you show interest. You must prepare yourself ahead of the role.

“You have to go and start mobilizing yourselves. In the last election despite all irregularities, youths won some five or six political posts. As 2023 draw close, the youth must prepare and change the narrative”, he urged.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now